Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

School students won medals in chess and kickboxing at the prestigious Khedan Watan Punjab Diya tournament held at Mohali. Class XII student Shivankar Pratap Singh clinched gold medal, Gurman Singh Mattu won gold and bronze medal, Prempreet Singh bagged two silver medals and Yug Dhall grabbed bronze medal. Sameer Thakur of Class XI won bronze medal and Saurya of Class VI earned a gold medal. The gold medallists will receive Rs 10,000, silver medallists Rs 7,000 and bronze medallists Rs 5,000.

#Chess #Mohali