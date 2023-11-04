Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

School students embarked on a celestial voyage with the collaborative efforts of Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. Under the vast expanse of the night sky, students of Class VII and VIII embarked on an astronomical journey, gazing in wonder at Jupiter, adorned by its four celestial companions, the ringed beauty Saturn, and our closest neighbour, the Moon, all observed through powerful telescopes.
