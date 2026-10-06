Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar, organises special prayer assembly

Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar, organised a special prayer assembly to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, highlighting the values of truth, non-violence, simplicity, patriotism and cleanliness. The assembly featured a theatrical presentation in which one student portrayed Mahatma Gandhi and three depicted Gandhiji’s iconic Three Monkeys. Six students, as members of a Gandhian team, presented an awareness act on cleanliness and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Students of Classes I to V also participated in Reading Activities on the lives of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, Writing Activities on Gandhiji’s principles, a Documentary Show, Slogan Writing and Poetry Recitation.

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