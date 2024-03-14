Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

The school earned prestigious Times Applaud Merit Award 2023-24 for Excellence in Education in the category of Outstanding Student Education. The merit awards are an inspiration of recognition, honouring outstanding individuals, institutions, and organisations that have demonstrated prowess in the education sector. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Rachna Monga said, “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to foster a nurturing educational environment that empowers our students to excel academically, morally, and socially. It’s a result of collective efforts of our passionate educators, supportive parents, and diligent students.” Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, congratulated the Team Sanskriti and stated that at the school, holistic educational experience is imparted that goes beyond textbooks, focusing on character development, critical thinking, and innovation.

