Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

The school earned prestigious Times Applaud Merit Award 2023-24 for Excellence in Education in the category of Outstanding Student Education. The merit awards are an inspiration of recognition, honouring outstanding individuals, institutions, and organisations that have demonstrated prowess in the education sector. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Rachna Monga said, “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to foster a nurturing educational environment that empowers our students to excel academically, morally, and socially. It’s a result of collective efforts of our passionate educators, supportive parents, and diligent students.” Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, congratulated the Team Sanskriti and stated that at the school, holistic educational experience is imparted that goes beyond textbooks, focusing on character development, critical thinking, and innovation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...