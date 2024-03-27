Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

The school, in solemn remembrance of the valiant sacrifice of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, observed Shaheedi Diwas with a series of educational and tribute-paying activities. Various activities were organised to honour the martyrs’ legacy, including slogan writing, chart presentations, biography exploration, card creation, and poem composition. Students actively participated, delving into the lives and ideals of these esteemed revolutionaries. Principal Rachna Monga, emphasised that “the commemoration of Shaheedi Diwas serves as a poignant reminder of our duty towards our nation and its eternal gratitude towards those who selflessly fought for its freedom” and underscored that “we all must uphold the principles for which these martyrs laid down their lives”.
