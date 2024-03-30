Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

In a vibrant celebration of the festival of colours, the school witnessed an exuberant gathering as students, especially the pre-primary kids, immersed themselves in the joyous spirit of Holi with a resounding commitment to eco-friendly practices. The event, held on the school premises, brought together students, teachers, and staff in a harmonious celebration of cultural heritage. The occasion was marked with delightful recitations of poems, hand-printing of little colourful hands and lively dance performances that captured the essence of the festival, reflecting the vibrant traditions associated with Holi. Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Principal Rachna Monga extended their warm wishes to everyone present, expressing hope for a blessed and prosperous year ahead and emphasised the importance of celebrating Holi in a manner that aligns with the school’s values of sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence as supporters break barricades
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...