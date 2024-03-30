Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

In a vibrant celebration of the festival of colours, the school witnessed an exuberant gathering as students, especially the pre-primary kids, immersed themselves in the joyous spirit of Holi with a resounding commitment to eco-friendly practices. The event, held on the school premises, brought together students, teachers, and staff in a harmonious celebration of cultural heritage. The occasion was marked with delightful recitations of poems, hand-printing of little colourful hands and lively dance performances that captured the essence of the festival, reflecting the vibrant traditions associated with Holi. Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Principal Rachna Monga extended their warm wishes to everyone present, expressing hope for a blessed and prosperous year ahead and emphasised the importance of celebrating Holi in a manner that aligns with the school’s values of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

