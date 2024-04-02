Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

The school announces 100 per cent success rate in its annual result. The achievement stands as a testament to the relentless dedication and collaborative efforts of esteemed faculty, committed students, and supportive parents. The jubilant atmosphere among students and parents underscored the satisfaction and pride felt throughout the Sanskriti community. Their shared experiences and positive feedback served as a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to academic excellence. Chander Mohan, president of the Arya Shiksha Mandal, appreciated the collective efforts of Team Sanskriti in achieving the remarkable milestone and showered his blessings to continue pursuit of educational excellence for the next session in all aspects. Rachna Monga, extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the faculty members, students and parents for their unwavering dedication and hard work and added that with their combined efforts Sanskriti School will continue to set new benchmarks in educational excellence in future as well.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.