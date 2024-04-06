Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

The school commenced the academic session 2024-25 on a divine note with a traditional ‘yajna’ ceremony for the well-being and success of the entire school community. The auspicious day was graced by the presence of Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Niraja Chander Mohan. Their blessings and auspicious presence illuminated the occasion, infusing it with divine grace and positivity. In his address, Chander Mohan emphasised the importance of cleanliness, knowledge, awareness, and treating everyone with respect and dignity. He urged the students to imbibe these values in their daily lives. Principal Rachna Monga expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Chander Mohan and Niraja Chander Mohan for attending the ceremony. He reiterated the school’s commitment to providing holistic education, nurturing not only academic excellence but also moral and ethical values among its students.

