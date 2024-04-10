Sanskriti KMV School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar

To observe World Health Day, the school organised a series of activities aimed at promoting health awareness among its students. The day was marked by various events emphasising the importance of maintaining good health practices. Students beautifully expressed their thoughts on health and well-being through verses. During assembly session, importance of hygiene habits was explained to the students by faculty members. Under the guidance of the sports teacher, students participated in invigorating exercises, highlighting the significance of physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Students enthusiastically contributed to the day’s celebration by bringing in healthy food options. Principal Rachna Monga expressed her delight at the students’ active participation and emphasised the school’s commitment to fostering a culture of holistic well-being.
