Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Adampur, holds 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign

‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign was conducted at the school. A ‘prabhat pheri’ (early morning procession) started from the school and reached Dera Santpura Jabbar, where Sant Baba Janak Singh, Sant Baba Manmohan Singh, Sant Baba Sarwan Singh and Baba Amritpal Singh extended a warm welcome to the ‘sangat’, which included schoolteachers and students. Then the procession arrived at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Mati Ji via Daroli Kalan village. Family members of martyrs brought soil with them and it was collected in a pot. Tree plantation was also held in the memory of the martyrs. A felicitation ceremony was organised in which 20 families of the martyrs from different villages were honoured. Shaheed Ujagar Singh Dhamiya’s grandson Gurvinder Singh, Secretary, Cooperative Society, addressed the students and made them aware of history of Independence. At the end, Principal Ranjeet Singh thanked all guest and the committee of Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Mati Ji for their full cooperation.