Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Jalandhar

The school organised a farewell party for students of Class XII under the supervision of Principal S. Ranjeet Singh. The ceremony started with the shabad. For the selection of Mr and Miss Fairwell, a variety of games were played and competitions were organised, after which Tanvir Singh and Simranpreet Kaur won the titles. A prize distribution ceremony was held to felicitate the football team for winning the gold medal in All-India Football Cluster of CBSE XVIII 2022-23. The school also participated in the Inter-School Cultural and Heritage Competition held at Domeli College. School students participated in a total of nine activities, out of which they bagged the first position in seven activities and second position in two activities.