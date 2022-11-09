Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala

Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter School under -19 (girls and boys) football tournament was organised at the school under the guidance of Principal S. Ranjit Singh. A total of 20 teams from different schools participated in the football tournament. There were 16 teams of boys and four teams of girls. On the second day of the tournament eight teams played matches in the quarterfinals.Two teams of girls from S. T. S World School and State Public School qualified for the finals and played a keenly contested match. The winners were S. T. S World School. On the closing day of the tournament four teams of boys played semifinal matches. The first semifinal was played between teams from Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School (SBBSIS) and DIPS, Bhogpur. SBBIS, Khiala team was the winner in this match. The second match was played between the teams of Police DAV Public School and Army Public School. The Police DAV Public School team won the match. The final match was won by the team from the SBBIS. Vice-Chancellor Sant Baba Sarwan Singh, Secretary Hardaman Singh, Captain Sukhdev Singh, Joginder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Principal S. Ranjit Singh, Vice-Principal Baljit Singh, Sarbjit Kaur (Coordinator) and the staff members of the school were present on the occasion. Jobanjot Singh, Balbir Singh, Rohit, Jaswinder Kaur and Simratpreet Singh were the overall in charges of the tournament.