Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala

The CBSE Cluster 18 Football Championship 2022- 23 was organised under the guidance of Principal S Ranjit Singh. Sant Baba Bhag Singh University Chairman Sant Baba Sarwan Singh was the chief guest, besides other dignitaries. The ceremony started with a shabad gayan. NCC cadets began the march-past. As many as 32 teams participated in the championship. The winners of the first day matches were Delhi Public School, Doaba Public School, Pine Wood School, Army Public School, DIPS Tanda, Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Mandi, Gobindgarh Public School, Sadhu Shergill Academy.