Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala

The 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at the school under the guidance of Principal S Ranjeet Singh. A special assembly was conducted by students to mark the occasion, which commenced with a prayer followed by parbhat pheri. It was followed by recitation of JapJi Sahib, Aasa Di Vaar, Kavishri, Kirtan and Ardas. Secretary Hardaman Singh appreciated the school for organising the event. Baba Janak Singh shed light on the importance of the day. The school football team was honoured for bagging bronze medal in the CBSE Football National Championship (U-19). Sant Baba Sarwan Singh, Vice-Chancellor Dharamjit Singh Parmar, Secretary Hardaman Singh were present on the occasion.