Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala

The school inaugurated a cleanliness drive in the memory of Sant Baba Malkit Singh under the guidance of Principal Ranjeet Singh. The ceremony commenced with a kirtan, followed by ardas. Secretary Hardaman Singh put light on the contribution of Sant Baba Malkit Singh. Baba Janak Singh gave permission to commence the drive. Students of Class VI to XII were allotted different areas for cleanliness and all the staff members participated in the drive. Vice-Chancellor Dharamjit Singh Parmar and Secretary Hardaman Singh were present.
