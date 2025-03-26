Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala

The school conducted Prize Distribution and Graduation Ceremony to celebrate the achievements of students from Nursery to UKG. The ceremony was graced with the presence of Hardaman Singh Minhas (secretary, Sant Baba Bhag Singh Educational complex), principal, vice-principal, teachers, dedicated parents and brilliant students. The event began with a ‘shabad’, followed by bouquet presentations and badge pinning for guests. UKG graduates were honoured. Several performances, such as a ‘shabad’, dance, poem, and ‘Vaar gayan’ were presented by students to showcase their talent and dedication. The celebration concluded with a vibrant gidda performance by students. The principal delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the support of parents, teachers, and guests in making the ceremony a success. The event inspired students to continue striving for greatness in their educational journey.