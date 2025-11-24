Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School, Kartarpur, students of Classes VII to X commemorated the 350th martyrdom of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. Students actively participated in the Nagar Kirtan and offered heartfelt presentations, honouring Guru Sahib's supreme sacrifice for truth, freedom and humanity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement