Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School, Kartarpur, celebrates Labour Day

International Labour Day was celebrated in the school. The event included speeches and poems associated with the day. A short play was performed by students highlighting the importance of helpers along with a beautiful dance. The helpers of the school were thanked and appreciated for the continuous and honest contribution towards the school. They were also made to play musical chairs which they thoroughly enjoyed and won rewards also. The principal motivated the students to respect all sorts of professions irrespective of their status. Students of Class IX and X made ‘Thank You’ cards for the helpers and expressed their gratitude towards them.