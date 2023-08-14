Sant Ishar Singh Academy, Pehowa

The birth anniversary of Sant Ishar Singh was celebrated in the academy. School president Baba Mani Singh, MD Kulwant Singh, Principal Ramesh Kumar Thakur and all teachers and students were present. Students performed Japji Sahib paath and shabad kirtan. Ishika Aryan and Jasleen Kaur of Class IX spoke about the great life of Sant Ishar Singh. Former student Sukhman Sahu, who topped in Class X in 2021 and Class XII in 2023, was rewarded with Rs 0,000 and a memento. Sweets were distributed among students at the end of the programme.
