Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Public School, Rara Sahib

Independence Day celebrations at the school commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by management committee member Maninderjeet Singh Benipal along with Captain Ranjeet Singh and Principal Dr Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal. The school band played the national anthem. NCC cadets of the school presented a march past. A cultural function comprised captivating performances depicting India’s cultural diversity. Students from various grades showcased their talent through dance, music, and songs, highlighting the country’s unity in diversity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Main kuch bhi bolunga to log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice
Congress had questioned withdrawal of auction notice in less...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...