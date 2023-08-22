Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Public School, Rara Sahib

Independence Day celebrations at the school commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by management committee member Maninderjeet Singh Benipal along with Captain Ranjeet Singh and Principal Dr Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal. The school band played the national anthem. NCC cadets of the school presented a march past. A cultural function comprised captivating performances depicting India’s cultural diversity. Students from various grades showcased their talent through dance, music, and songs, highlighting the country’s unity in diversity.