Sant Ishar Singh's birth anniversary observed

Sant Ishar Singh’s birth anniversary was celebrated on the SIS Academy’s school premises with reverence. DFO, Kurukshetra, Ravinder Dhankharh; District Sports Officer Ramniwas; BEO Pehowa Virender Garg; and Forest Range Officer Ajay Nain were the chief guests. Ravinder Dhankharh appealed to everyone to keep the environment clean so that one can breathe in fresh air. He also inspired everyone to do yoga to maintain a healthy body. DSO Ramniwas gave an example of Neeraj Chopra to students and how he had made his country proud by participating in sports from an early age. School Principal Ramesh Kumar Thakur, Satwant Kaur and Satbir Kaur honoured and presented memento, shawl and Tiranga to chief guests. The Principal threw light on the life of Sant Ishar Singh. Along with this, chief guests participated in a sapling plantation drive on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of our country.