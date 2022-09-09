Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

On Teacher’s Day, students of the school showcased their gratitude and respect for their teachers by organised a special morning assembly. ‘Thank you’ speeches, drama, skit, songs, poem and dance performances were presented by them. They made slogans and cards to honour their teachers. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers. The programme was applauded by everyone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 months after DSP's killing, mining mafia attacks police team in Nuh
The miners climb on to the hills and pelt the police with st...
Supreme Court puts on hold demolition of Goa nightclub 'Curlies' where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death
The demolition squad had on Friday early morning began demol...
BJP fires meme as Rahul Gandhi begins day 2 of Congress's revival journey
The first test of Gandhi's mass outreach would be Gujarat, H...