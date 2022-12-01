Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated Constitution Day. The event started by remembering the Almighty. Students and staff pledged to respect and obey the Constitution and would leave no stone unturned to fulfill their fundamental duties. A debate was held under the supervision of in-charge teachers in all classes. Director Pawandeep Kaur and Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.
