Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

The school was honoured with 'Mera Shaher, Mera Mahaan' certificate on the occasion of World Environment Day. This certificate was given for the exhibition solution put up by the children. Students used waste items like plastic bottles, plastic containers, kitchen garden, hydraulic dream India. A green house model was presented by the students. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu and Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill appreciated the contribution of teachers along with students and wished them all the best for the future.
