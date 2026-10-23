Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali, students celebrate Dasehra

Dasehra celebration programme at Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali, began with a prayer, followed by speeches and poems on Lord Rama's life and the significance of the festival. Students presented cultural performances and a short enactment depicting the triumph of Good over Evil. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the students’ efforts and encouraged them to uphold moral values. Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill extended her best wishes to the students and staff, urging everyone to overcome negativity and spread positivity in society.

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