Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

Janamashtami was celebrated by the pre-primary and primary section at the school. Images of infant Krishna were placed in a cradle. The school was well decorated for the celebration and 'aarti' and 'bhajans' were recited and songs related to Janmashtami were played. Fragrance of flowers and burning camphor and the jingle of the bells filled the air with spirituality. The students dressed up as Krishna and Radha and carried flutes, peacock feathers and 'matkas'. A colourful programme was organised in which students presented songs, 'raas leela' through a dance performance and a short play. The main attraction of the event was the breaking of a 'treasure-filled matki'. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu blessed all the students on the auspicious day. A puja was performed by the staff and students of the school.
