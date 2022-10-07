Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

The school celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. A special assembly was organised to commemorate Mahtama Gandhi’s life and teachings. The programme started with a ‘shabad’, followed by a choir singing of Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaisnav jan jo tene kahiye’. The highlight of the day was dance act on Gandhi’s life presented by students. A JAM session and quiz were organised. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu and Director Pawandeep Kaur GIll inspired the students by a short story of Gandhi’s life and motivated them to follow in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation. The programme ended with the singing of the national anthem.
