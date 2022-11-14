Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

Students celebrated Guru Nanak's 553rd birth anniversary. The celebration commenced with a prayer. Pupils shared information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak and were inspired to lead a life like him. 'Sakhis', poems and speeches were the highlight of the celebration. The children were dressed in Punjabi attire. School Director Pawandeep Kaur wished everyone on the occasion and also enlightened the students about the significance of the day. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu inspired the students to follow the path of universal brotherhood and peace.
