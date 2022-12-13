Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

The school organised a ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’. Around 30 students participated in the sammelan. It was the treat for the Hindi language lovers. Students had a gala time expressing their feelings and emotions through their beautiful and self-composed poems. Students addressed various social issues in light humour and rhythmic way. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Sandhu and School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the oratory skills of the students and their convincing views.