Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

The school’s TGT maths teacher Meena Kumari, who has 12 years of experience in the field of education, was conferred with the ‘Best Teacher Award’ by the FAP National Award 2022. She was shortlisted for the award on the basis of her nomination by the school and merit scores. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated her. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill appreciated her for maintaining the excellence in the field of education.
