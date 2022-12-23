Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

The school’s commerce department organised an event on the concept of ‘Business and Marketing’. The event was aimed at creating awareness and develop a pragmatic approach to real world of business amongst students. As many as 29 students participated in the event wherein they made an innovation product and created an advertisement using ‘Green market concept’. As the exhibition started, various students presented their skill to sell out their products that how to attract the consumers and gain profit. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu praised the innovative ideas as displayed in the exhibition. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill also appreciated all the products made by the students and efforts of the staff.
