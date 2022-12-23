 Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, Mohali : The Tribune India

Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, Mohali


The school’s commerce department organised an event on the concept of ‘Business and Marketing’. The event was aimed at creating awareness and develop a pragmatic approach to real world of business amongst students. As many as 29 students participated in the event wherein they made an innovation product and created an advertisement using ‘Green market concept’. As the exhibition started, various students presented their skill to sell out their products that how to attract the consumers and gain profit. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu praised the innovative ideas as displayed in the exhibition. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill also appreciated all the products made by the students and efforts of the staff.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

2
Chandigarh

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

3
World

Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-born Scottish inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, dies at 77

4
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi's big messages at Covid meet

5
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

6
Himachal

First budget of Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh to present clear picture of financial position: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

7
Nation

Cervical cancer vaccine to be provided in schools

8
Punjab

Numbers swell at Punjab's Zira, farmers in for long haul against liquor plant

9
Nation

Covid: Centre issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals, no random test for under 12

10
Punjab

Punjabi poetess Bhupinder Kaur Preet wins National Sahitya Akademi Award

Don't Miss

View All
National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Top News

Govt approves Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal covid vaccine as booster dose for those above 18

World's first intranasal covid vacine to be available in India as booster dose from today

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of covid-dedicated facilities

An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Mi...

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest Covid reports, raising concern

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern

WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...

AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate

AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate

The post of the mayor is reserved for a woman candidate for ...

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Traffic on road outside bus stand a norm

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

'Messi gang' that stole 55 phones busted in Delhi; leader Pinku Messi involved in murder

'Messi gang' that stole 55 phones busted in Delhi; leader Pinku Messi involved in murder

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on rape of 5-year-old girl

AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate

At 5.3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's coldest morning

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express partially restored

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference