Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

CBSE, New Delhi, organised a 2-day Capacity Building Workshop at the school. The objective of the workshop was to equip teachers with critical thinking and creative pedagogy skills in order to build the interest of students. The workshop commenced with lighting of the lamp by CBSE resource person Kalpana Kapoor, Principal of DAV School, Chandigarh. They explained through different activities how human touch can bring miracles in the lives of children.