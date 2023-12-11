Sant Isher Singh Public School Sector 70, Mohali

The school celebrated its annual function Udaan 2023. The event started with the school shabad followed by the welcome song. Principal Pawandeep Kaur Gill presented the Annual Report of the school filled with academic, sports and co -curicullar achievements. Prizes were given to students who excelled in sports and other co-curricular activities at distt and state-level competitions. Vice Principal Indu Dhariwal presented vote of thanks at the end of the programme.

#Mohali