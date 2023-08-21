Sant Isher Singh School, Ph-7, Mohali

Independence Day was celebrated by students and staff of Sant Isher Singh Public School Phase-7 and Sector 70, Mohali. The flag-hoisting ceremony was performed on the school premises. Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill, Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu and Manager Amarjit Singh inaugurated the celebration with unfurling of the Tricolour. Various clubs of both the schools presented dances, street plays and poems to tell how patriots freed the country from the slavery of the British by sacrificing their lives. Amarjit Singh, Manager of the schools, presented the award of excellence to meritorious students Tanya and Tanisha of Class IX, who brought laurels to the country and school at International Dance Olympiad held at South Korea. Pawandeep Kaur Gill, Director of the school, addressed the gathering and reminded them of the cost paid for Independence by our forefathers. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu applauded the efforts of all club in charges and students. The celebration concluded with the national anthem.
