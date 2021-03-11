A special sapling plantation drive was held at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr. Sec. Public School, Dhanora - Ladwa, by the students, teachers and principal to mark the World Environment Day. Saplings of various herbal and other plants were planted in and around the school campus. School Principal Dherminder Khera encouraged the students to plant and nurture at least one sapling. He said, “Environment is important for us because we receive everything necessary for life, including pure air, pure water, food and even shelter, from it. Trees give us oxygen, keep the environment cool, bring rain and provide shelter to wild animals”. He quoted William Wordsworth, a great English poet, saying, “Nature is God so we must protect and preserve it”.
