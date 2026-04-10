Sarabjeet selected for grand finale of TV show

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, celebrated the outstanding achievement of its talented student, Sarabjeet Singh of Class X, who has made a mark in the field of music through his exceptional performances at various esteemed platforms. Sarabjeet began his musical journey with his first performance at Talwandi Bhai, followed by an impressive show at an international school stage. He further showcased his talent at Shanti Vidya Mandir, Ferozepur, and later captivated the audience at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur College, Faridkot. Adding another feather to his cap, Sarabjeet Singh has been selected for the grand finale of DD Punjabi’s popular show “Kisme Kitna Hai Dum”, bringing immense pride to the school. Principal Jaswinder Kaur and Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra extended their heartfelt blessings and congratulated Sarabjeet for his success.

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