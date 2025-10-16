DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Saraswati Paradise Internatinal Public School, Sanjauli hosts Volleyball Championship

Saraswati Paradise Internatinal Public School, Sanjauli hosts Volleyball Championship

School Notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:04 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Sahodaya Inter-School Volleyball Championship, organised under the aegis of the Sahodaya School Complex, Shimla, concluded at the school,. The two-day event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 11 schools in and around Shimla in the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 boys’ and girls’ categories. The championship was inaugurated by Ramesh Chander Chhajta, IPS officer. The opening ceremony featured ‘Ganesh Vandana’ and the oath of sportsmanship. After two days of spirited matches, the event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony graced by Bharti Sharma, president of the Sahodaya School Complex Shimla, as the chief guest, Nidhi, Principal, Stokes Memorial School, Pujarli, and Dinesh Thakur, owner Modern Uniforms, Shimla, as the guests of honour. Winners included: Under-14 (Boys): Winner – Sacred Heart Convent, Dhalli, Runner-up – Mount Shivalik Public School, Jubberhatti; Under-14 (Girls): Winner – Mount Shivalik Public School, Jubberhatti, Runner-up – Shimla Presidency School, Ghanahatti; Under-17 (Boys): Winner – Trinity International School, Fagu, Runner-up – Chapslee School, Bharari; Under-17 (Girls): Winner – Mount Shivalik Public School, Jubberhatti, Runner-up – Sprindale Public School, Rampur Bushahr; Under-19 (Boys): Winner –Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli, Runner-up – Chapslee School, Bharari; Under-19 (Girls): Winner – Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea, Runner-up – Chapslee School, Bharari. The event concluded with a vibrant Himachali natti and a vote of thanks by Principal Neeraj Verma, who appreciated the players’ dedication and sportsmanship.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts