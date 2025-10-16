Saraswati Paradise Internatinal Public School, Sanjauli hosts Volleyball Championship

The Sahodaya Inter-School Volleyball Championship, organised under the aegis of the Sahodaya School Complex, Shimla, concluded at the school,. The two-day event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 11 schools in and around Shimla in the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 boys’ and girls’ categories. The championship was inaugurated by Ramesh Chander Chhajta, IPS officer. The opening ceremony featured ‘Ganesh Vandana’ and the oath of sportsmanship. After two days of spirited matches, the event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony graced by Bharti Sharma, president of the Sahodaya School Complex Shimla, as the chief guest, Nidhi, Principal, Stokes Memorial School, Pujarli, and Dinesh Thakur, owner Modern Uniforms, Shimla, as the guests of honour. Winners included: Under-14 (Boys): Winner – Sacred Heart Convent, Dhalli, Runner-up – Mount Shivalik Public School, Jubberhatti; Under-14 (Girls): Winner – Mount Shivalik Public School, Jubberhatti, Runner-up – Shimla Presidency School, Ghanahatti; Under-17 (Boys): Winner – Trinity International School, Fagu, Runner-up – Chapslee School, Bharari; Under-17 (Girls): Winner – Mount Shivalik Public School, Jubberhatti, Runner-up – Sprindale Public School, Rampur Bushahr; Under-19 (Boys): Winner –Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli, Runner-up – Chapslee School, Bharari; Under-19 (Girls): Winner – Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea, Runner-up – Chapslee School, Bharari. The event concluded with a vibrant Himachali natti and a vote of thanks by Principal Neeraj Verma, who appreciated the players’ dedication and sportsmanship.

