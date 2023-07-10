Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli

A puppet show was organised for the KG section students of the school. Colorful puppet characters and a captivating storyline kept the students enthralled throughout the performance. Teachers as puppeteers skilfully narrated the story, using simple language that was easy for the children to understand. The show incorporated interactive elements, encouraging the students to participate and respond. Educational content was seamlessly integrated with teaching concepts such as numbers, colours, and basic life skills in an enjoyable manner. Visual effects, music, and well-timed breaks added to the overall theatrical experience. School Principal Mandeep Rana and president Himank Mittal said the event provided an immersive platform for fostering creativity, imagination, and cognitive development among the KG section students.