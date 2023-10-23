Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli

The school organised the Inter-School Robotics Competition — HP Teck League — under the aegis of Vignan Learning Solutions, a prestigious event showcasing the technological prowess of the students from 10 schools of Himachal Pradesh. The school’s students proved their mettle by winning various prizes in the competition. In Code-O-Tsav, Ojas and Lavish bagged the first position and Kunal bagged the second position in the junior category. In Kala Srujan, Ritunjay, Aarav and Vadish secured the second position. Principal Mandeep Rana and Director Himank Mittal congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM
Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...
India-US 2+2 meet in November
Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone