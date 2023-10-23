Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli

The school organised the Inter-School Robotics Competition — HP Teck League — under the aegis of Vignan Learning Solutions, a prestigious event showcasing the technological prowess of the students from 10 schools of Himachal Pradesh. The school’s students proved their mettle by winning various prizes in the competition. In Code-O-Tsav, Ojas and Lavish bagged the first position and Kunal bagged the second position in the junior category. In Kala Srujan, Ritunjay, Aarav and Vadish secured the second position. Principal Mandeep Rana and Director Himank Mittal congratulated the winners.