Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli

The premises of the school turned into a realm of exuberance and gaiety as it celebrated the Annual Function of classes VII to IX — 'VIBRANT VISIONS.'. Dr Rahul Rao of IGMC Shimla, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In a thematic show of talent, imagination, and organization was the essence of the event. The students danced to the tune of songs with colourful props. A guest lecture on the sensitive issue of mental health by Dr Divesh Sharma was the highlight of the event. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest stated that the students should not only be imparted excellent education but values should be inculcated in them so that they can serve their nation effectively. Principal Mandeep Rana expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Dr Rahul Rao for gracing the event.
