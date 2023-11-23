Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli

The school organised the annual function of Cluster III (Class IV to VI) - Vibrant Visions. ASP, Shimla, Sunil Negi was the chief guest. Dinesh Steta, Nodal Officer-cum-Planning Coordinator, Vocational Courses, and Pankaj Sharma, Lecturer IHM, Shimla, were the guests of honour. The school hall was beautifully adorned. Students exhibited their dancing skills and gave an array of entertaining and informative performances. The students who excelled in various co-curricular activities were also felicitated. Principal Mandeep Rana congratulated the winners and thanked ASP Sunil Negi for sparing his valuable time to grace the event.

