Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli

The school appreciated and awarded the students with maximum attendance in Term 2 of the previous session (2022-23). Vikrant Chauhan, Branch Manager, HDFC Bank, Sanjauli, was the guest of honour. Vikrant Chauhan applauded the initiative of the school for recognising the students who show punctuality and regularity, hence paving the path for their success in life. Principal Mandeep Rana thanked Chauhan for sparing his valuable time for the school. He motivated the students to be regular to school and follow in the footsteps of the prize winners.
