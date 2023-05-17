Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Sanjauli, Shimla

An investiture ceremony for the academic session 2023-2024 was held at the school. The event was presided over by Principal Mandeep Rana. The school Cabinet, along with the class captains, were conferred with badges and sashes by the Principal, House Masters and Mistresses. This was followed by an oath-taking ceremony where students pledged to carry out the duties with honesty and sincerity. The Principal motivated the office-bearers to uphold the values of the institution as they walk their path-shouldering responsibilities and grabbing opportunities.