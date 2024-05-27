Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Shimla

Students of the school dazzled in the Inter-School Declamation & Essay Writing Competitions organised by the State Museum, Shimla, to commemorate World Museum Day. Sunandini Sharma of Class X won the second prize among participants from 13 renowned schools in Shimla. Prithviraj Bhandari of Class X earned the second prize, competing against 25 participants from 13 prestigious schools across Shimla. Principal Mandeep Rana and Director Himank Mittal extended heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated students, teachers and their proud parents.
