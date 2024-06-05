Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Shimla

Students of the school participated in an inter-school event, ‘Harmonies of Expression 2024’. Hosted by Stokes Memorial School under the aegis of Shimla Sahodaya School Complex CBSE, the art extravaganza brought together the brightest young artists from five prestigious schools in Shimla. Five students, Priyansh (Class VIII), Avantika (Class VIII), Divya Shree (Class VIII), Sonakshi (Class IX) and Aditya Chauhan (Class X), participated in the competition and showcased their exceptional talents. School Principal Mandeep Rana and Director Himank Mittal applauded their contributions and shared some inspiring words, encouraging them to continue their pursuit of excellence.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Shimla