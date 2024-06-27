Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Shimla

The school celebrated Yoga Day with special meditation and yoga sessions that left the students feeling rejuvenated and peaceful. The serene environment and guided practices helped everyone relax and connect with their inner selves. Principal Mandeep Rana and Director Himank Mittal highlighted the importance of yoga and said these practices inspire the students to embrace mindfulness and well-being in their daily lives.

