Saraswati Paradise International School, Sanjauli

Prithvi Raj Singh Bhandari, a student of Class IX, has secured the second position in the Inter School Declamation Contest in Manthan, an event organised by the Rotary Club, Shimla Midtown, in which 36 schools from Shimla and nearby places participated. School Principal Mandeep Rana congratulated Prithvi and his parents for the well-deserved achievement.

