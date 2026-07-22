Sarthak makes it to IIT, Kharagpur

Bringing laurels to RIMT World School, Chandigarh, Sarthak Gautam (session 2025-26) has secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 992 in JEE Advanced 2026 and earned admission to the IIT Kharagpur. Sarthak's outstanding achievement reflects his hard work, perseverance and academic excellence. His success is a proud moment for the school and serves as an inspiration to aspiring engineers. The school management congratulated Sarthak and his family on this remarkable accomplishment and wished him continued success in all his future endeavours.

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