Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, Talwara

As many as 88 students of Class IV to XII of the school participated in a science fair held at Mansa. They competed in math models, computer models, science quiz, Vedic math quiz, science paper reading and science experiment. As many as 36 of them remained at the top three positions (nine bagged top position, 14 ranked second and 13 remained at the third spot). All teachers, HoDs and other high authorities congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made him feel very paranoid about his privacy'
Kohli says I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism, please...
An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has experienced such pain
Narendra Modi is in Gujarat