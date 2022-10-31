Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, Talwara

As many as 88 students of Class IV to XII of the school participated in a science fair held at Mansa. They competed in math models, computer models, science quiz, Vedic math quiz, science paper reading and science experiment. As many as 36 of them remained at the top three positions (nine bagged top position, 14 ranked second and 13 remained at the third spot). All teachers, HoDs and other high authorities congratulated the winners.